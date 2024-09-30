-
A program using tax credits to encourage film and television producers working in Alaska will get another hearing today. Representative Mia Costello of Anchorage chairs the Finance subcommittee reviewing Senate Bill 23, the film subsidy tax credit act that sunsets next year. In her mind, there is still a lot to resolve before moving the bill. Read More
-
The Governor will likely get a scholarship bill from the Senate, but not quite the one he wants. The Senate Finance Committee Friday approved a plan of…
-
A tribal organization in the Bristol Bay area has released a new study on the idea of forming a borough. Boroughs have been rejected in the past, and the…
-
The regional manager of the Small Business Administration’s International Trade Finance Programs is in Alaska encouraging small business owners to consider growing sales by exporting their goods and services.
-
No one responded to the Senate Finance Committee’s request for proposals for an independent audit of the Goose Creek Correctional Center.