KSKA: Friday, November 10 at 2:45pm When Perseverance Theatre of Juneau opens its second show of its Anchorage season with The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz the audience will be treated to a ring-side performance of professional wrestling throw-downs, head slams and enormous egos. Tune into Stage Talk this week to meet one of the "wrestlers" Jacob Athyal ("VP") and Perseverance Theatre's Executive Artistic Director Art Rotch and hear about what goes on backstage in one of America's favorite pastimes. The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity performs November 9-19 in the Sydney Laurence Theatre.LISTEN HERE
A Juneau-based nonprofit that aims to curb the use of plastic shopping bags in the Capital City won’t be deterred by voters’ rejection this week (Tuesday) of a citizen’s initiative to tax those bags at certain retailers.
Bethel Jury Finds Defendents Guilty in Torture Murder Trial, No Bond for Three Men Accused in Bribery Scandal, Few Studies Track PFD Impact, Dividend Checks Pay for Fuel in Rural Alaska, Orcas Caught Miles Upriver from Dillingham, Plastic Bag Fight Isn't Over, One Newspaper will serve Bristol Bay and Dutch Harbor, Conoco May Get Access to NPRA, BC Coal Mine Plan Irks Ketchikan Residents, Dive Fisheries see High Prices.