KSKA: Friday, November 10 at 2:45pm When Perseverance Theatre of Juneau opens its second show of its Anchorage season with The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz the audience will be treated to a ring-side performance of professional wrestling throw-downs, head slams and enormous egos. Tune into Stage Talk this week to meet one of the "wrestlers" Jacob Athyal ("VP") and Perseverance Theatre's Executive Artistic Director Art Rotch and hear about what goes on backstage in one of America's favorite pastimes. The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity performs November 9-19 in the Sydney Laurence Theatre.LISTEN HERE

