  • The cutting edge of science isn't always the cutting edge of fashion. Photo: Dr. Taryn Lopez.
    Outdoor Explorer
    Revisiting adventures in field science
    Eric Bork
    Alaskan geologists, biologists, archeologists, and lots of other kinds of ologists cover the wilderness in their work, in search of knowledge but avoiding something many outdoor folks are looking for: adventure. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll hear from field scientists about their challenges studying Alaska, and how they keep safe and work effectively in places where other people go to test themselves against the elements.
  • BP Sale Doesn’t Include Alaska Holdings
    Josh Edge
    Lori Townsend, APRN – AnchorageBP announced today that it’s selling $7 billion in oil field assets to Houston based Apache Corporation. But the sale…
  • Open Season Results Won’t Be Known Immediately
    Josh Edge
    Dave Donaldson, APRN – JuneauAlaskans will not immediately know the extent of industry interest in either of Alaska’s natural gas pipelines until this…