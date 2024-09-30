-
In most cases, only one ferry will be assigned to each route with no slack in the system.
-
The Alaska Marine Highway has been in the news a lot this summer with talk of big budget cuts and a ferry worker strike. Adam was aboard the Tustumena on a trip out to to Dutch Harbor and spoke with several of his fellow travelers about what the State Ferry means to them.
-
The Alaska Marine Highway System says that with low traffic, it's still possible to keep social distance aboard ferries.
-
An initial $5 million in federal stimulus funding will go to the state ferry system. That’s according to a Thursday statement from the state Department of…
-
The ferry system says it is developing a reduced service schedule to match the drop in demand and crew availability.
-
While repair work has been allowed to continue, some personnel essential for safety certification and provisioning the boat aren't allowed to return to work.
-
The Legislature has approved a budget that lawmakers say should keep the Alaska Marine Highway System running year-round. In the past year, cost cutting, a summer labor strike and mechanical failures resulted in months-long service gaps, both planned and unplanned, for Alaska’s ferry system.
-
Alaska Marine Lines’ (AML) barges usually move one to three vehicles per week. But after regional ferry service shut down in January, that number skyrocketed.
-
A three-line piece of legislation would prohibit the state from selling, transferring or disposing of a state ferry without express approval by lawmakers.
-
In Southeast Alaska, some schools have used the Alaska Marine Highway System to transport the food from Juneau. But that's not happening now.