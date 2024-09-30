-
KSKA: Friday, March 31 at 2:45pm Julie Kramer's stage adaptation of Rona Jaffee's ground breaking novel The Best of Everything follows the lives of five women working for a Manhattan publishing firm in the early 1950s and is currently being performed at Anchorage Community Theatre (until April 9th.) Uncannily timely today, this play examines the lives of these women trying to make it in the business world while balancing personal lives and relationships. This week Director Krista Schwarting and actors Kimberly Allely and R. Scott Cantrell drop by the studio to talk about the play on Stage Talk.LISTEN NOW
-
When is a play that is known to be about feminism not just about feminism, but really is? Join three members of the cast of Cyrano's latest offering, Gina Gionfriddo's Pulitzer nominated play Rapture, Blister, Burn this week on Stage Talk to find out. Rapture, Blister, Burn performs at Cyrano's April 1 through the 24th.KSKA: Friday, April 1 at 2:45pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO
-
One of drama's most complex and powerful women comes to the stage as Cyrano's Theatre Company presents Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler in a new translation by Jon Robin Baitz opening October 10th and running through November 2nd. Annia Wyndam who plays the title character and Jamie Nelson who plays her husband, George Tesman join Stage Talk this week to talk about how they have approached these multi-faceted characters.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 10, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now: