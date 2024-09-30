-
This Outdoor Explorer is about feet. If you’re a runner, a hiker, a skier, a skater, if you do almost anything active, we should have your attention because when your feet are happy, you are. When they’re messed up, your fun is over. We’ll talk with a physical therapist and a podiatrist about healthy bodies and healthy feet, and hear some stories about hiking and the joy and misery it can bring.Thanks for listening!
-
Monday, April 04, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Once a year on Line One we feature a program addressing listener questions about the foot and ankle problems like foot pain, nail infections, and the foot care in diabetes. LISTEN NOW