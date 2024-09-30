-
Anchorage mayor withdraws lawsuit against Federal Highway Administration over Knik Arm Crossing project.
Matanuska Susitna Borough Mayor Larry DeVilbiss says he was taken by surprise last week by Anchorage's suit against the Knik Arm Crossing.
Maniilaq Association Lays Off Unspecified Number of Employees, Rachelle Waterman Sentenced to Three Years, Indian Affairs Committee Investigating Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault Rates, Mat-Su Mayor Surprised by Anchorage’s Suit Against Knik Arm Crossing, and more...
The municipality of Anchorage has filed a lawsuit against the federal government over the proposed Knik Bridge project, also known as KABATA, which would link the Matanuska Susitna Borough to the city.
Alaska Congressional Delegation Not Included in Budget Talks, Murkowski Voices Concerns over EPA and BOEMRE, Anchorage Files Lawsuit Over Knik Bridge Project, Northern Waters Task Force Meets This Week, and more...
An Assistant State Attorney General says it’s unclear if exemptions to the federal government’s Roadless Rule actually allow road building in protected areas.
House Rejects Special Session for Coastal Management Program, Alaska Dispatch Hosts Arctic Imperative Summit, Navy Officials Meet to Plan for Diminished Arctic Ice, Roadless Rule Exemptions Still Unclear, and more...