You’ve heard of neighborhood zoning. Now there’s a move afoot to zone the ocean. Oregon, Washington State and the federal government all have fledgling plans to coordinate competing ocean uses.
The Alaska Mental Health Trust is changing its approach to a major land exchange with the federal government.
The federal government has given conditional approval to Shell's plan to drill exploratory wells in the Beaufort Sea.
Leaders of the union that represents most federal employees here in Alaska say the workers are worrying about how the political battle being fought in Washington, D.C., will affect their jobs.
A federal enforcement agency has filed charges that say speculators have been driving up the price of crude oil, which, in turn, affects the price of fuel at the gasoline pump and the fuel barge.
The head of the state agency that oversees a troubled home healthcare waiver program says they're working hard to correct problems. Last month the federal…