An Aniak pilot dies while trying to land in the dark in blowing snow conditions. An Aniak pilot died in a plane crash Tuesday night. Stephen Hill, who is the owner of Inland Aviation, was flying a Cessna 207 to Chuathbaluk, when he crashed.
On Thursday, congress was finally able to end a two-week partial shutdown of the Federal Aviation Administration.
Furloughed workers are breathing a sigh of relief after Congress threw together a bipartisan deal today to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration’s funding.
Congress may have sorted out a plan to raise the debt limit this week, but it’s in danger of leaving the Federal Aviation Administration in partial shut-down mode for the next month.
The fatal mid-air collision over the weekend near Trapper Creek is the second in Alaska in less than a month.
Two bodies have been found in the wreckage of a small single-engine plane that crashed Sunday near Eaglecrest Ski Area in Juneau.