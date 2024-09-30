Fecal Coliform

Ready to pull out the canoe? Take the dog for a game of swim-and-fetch? Dip your toes in a local lake? Let's find out how healthy the water in our backyard playgrounds—the creeks, streams and lakes around Anchorage—really is. Two savvy water scientists join host Kathleen McCoy to discuss what's helping and what's challenging the health of our local waterways. Creek Cleanup this year is May 18, so how are we doing?Listen NowKSKA: Wednesday 5/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00pm

