-
An Alaskan appointed to a federal Communications Commission board, was dropped after a letter from Governor Sean Parnell's Chief of Staff asked for a…
-
A major reform announced last month by the Federal Communications Commission promises to extend high-speed internet access to people in rural areas across the country.
-
Journal Article Shows Grizzly Bears May Be Suffering Under Predator Control. Bethel Loses a Major Landmark. Petersburg Volunteers Free Whale from Fishing Gear. Delta Junction May Need a Hospital. FCC Chairman Visits Dillingham. Kodiak Honors Cannery Workers. The National Park Service Finalizes Plan for Off Road Vehicles in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
-
Late last week, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission was in Dillingham to visit a project that will bring broadband Internet to much of Southwest Alaska. KDLG's Mike Mason was there.