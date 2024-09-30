Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
FASD

  • News
    Courts To Consider FASD Mitigations
    Rosemarie Alexander
    The Alaska Senate today (Wednesday) unanimously passed a bill giving judges the ability to consider Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders as a mitigating factor in sentencing for non-violent crimes.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: April 4, 2012
    Kristin Spack
    City Clerks Office Reviews Voting Problems. Bethel Judge Removed From Bench. Senate Passes Budget. Cleveland Volcano Acts Up. Fisheries Panel Moves to Protect Undersea Canyons. U.S. and Russian Coast Guards Work Together. Courts To Consider FASD Mitigations. Rural Hazardous Waste Problems. Yupik Dancers Wow Neatherlands Festival.
  • News
    Lawmakers Consider FASD Legislation
    Casey Kelly
    A bill that would allow judges to consider FASD as a mitigating factor in criminal sentencing had a hearing in the Senate Finance Committee yesterday…