KSKA: Friday, November 18 at 2:45pm Joseph Robinette's stage adaptation of C. S. Lewis' popular story of four children who enter a magical world through an ordinary wardrobe, meet fantastic characters and begin a battle between good and evil opens November 18 as Anchorage Community Theatre presents The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. Director Dave Block and actors Hadley Earl and Todd Sherwood drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about the show which runs Thursdays-Sundays through December 11th.LISTEN NOW

