-
KSKA: Friday, November 18 at 2:45pm Joseph Robinette's stage adaptation of C. S. Lewis' popular story of four children who enter a magical world through an ordinary wardrobe, meet fantastic characters and begin a battle between good and evil opens November 18 as Anchorage Community Theatre presents The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. Director Dave Block and actors Hadley Earl and Todd Sherwood drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about the show which runs Thursdays-Sundays through December 11th.LISTEN NOW
-
KSKA: Friday, September 30 at 2:45pm Perseverance Theatre of Juneau opens their Anchorage season with Peter and the Starcatcher, a play by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker based on the book by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson running September 30th through October 16 in the Sydney Laurence Theatre. Director Teresa Pond, actor Sylvia Kwan and PT's Anchorage General Manager Josh Lowman drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about this "prequel" to the story of Peter Pan.LISTEN NOW
-
KSKA: Friday, August 12 at 2:45pm. Perseverance Theatre is bringing six productions to Anchorage this year along with a few surprises. Josh Lowman, Anchorage General Manager drops by Stage Talk to chat about all that is going on. Peter and the Starcatcheropens the season on September 30th.LISTEN NOW
-
Alaska Fine Arts Academy in Eagle River is presenting Alan Ayckbourn's play for youth, This Is Where We Came In. Join Director James Jensen and Actor Talya Jensen to find out all about this exciting play that runs July 5th through the 20th this week on Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday July 12 at 2:45pmDownload Audio