The Fairbanks North Star Borough assembly will maintain amicus status in a drawn out suit challenging the Alaska Redistricting Board voter maps.Download Audio
The case challenging the Alaska Redistricting Board re-map of legislative districts is slowly proceeding.
Salazar’s Third Visit to Alaska Focuses on Development Issues, States Offered Waivers From No Child Left Behind Bill, Rising Gold Price Good for Business In Alaska, Redistricting Challengers Will Present Case in January, and more...
The Fairbanks North Star Borough is planning to sue over Alaska's new redistricting plan. And the Aluetians East Borough has passed a resolution opposing the plan and is considering joining the lawsuit.
One Borough Plans to Sue Over Redistricting, Others May Join, Legislators Pore through Gasline Report, Documentary Airs About Alaska’s Century-Old Schooners, Sutton Mine Continues Development During Renewal Process, and more...