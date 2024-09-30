-
Wednesday, July 13 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmThere’s an information and interaction party going on worldwide. Why should Alaskans care? What does social media mean to you? Should you dive in or can you ignore it?
Missing Talkeetna resident and former Iditarod musher Melanie Gould was found alive and unharmed on Saturday. Local Talkeetna residents launched a search after the Troopers official ground search halted on Thursday and said they found her close to Cantwell unharmed but cold and tired.
Redistricting Leads to Big Election Year in 2012, Talkeetna Woman Found, Hospitalized After Search Called Off, Vote Delayed on Bycatch Reduction Alternatives, Port Moller Test Fishery to Receive Boost, and more...
The search for a missing Talkeetna woman intensified today. Alaska State Troopers ramped up their resources and are searching the area about 18 miles east of Talkeetna to look for any sign of Melanie Gould.