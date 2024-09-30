-
Palin Decides Against Presidential Run, Municipal Election Results and Mayor Dan Sullivan's Proposed BudgetStories up for discussion this week are: Palin not running for president; Municipal elections results outside Anchorage; Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan's proposed budget for 2012; Alaska's oil and has tax report to legislature, soaring prison costs, State settles suit over rural schools, Alaska Native Corporation EyakTek corruption scheme, and John Katz steps down as head of the Governor's office in Washington.KSKA: Friday 10/7 at 2:00 pm & Sat 10/8 at 6:00 pmKAKM: Friday 10/7 at 7:30 pm & Sat 10/8 at 5:00 pm
The men accused in a massive government contracting bribery case involving Alaska Native Corporation EyakTek are staying behind bars – three of them until trial and the fourth at least through the weekend. At a hearing in Washington D.C. today (Thursday) the lawyer for EyakTek executive Harold Babb asked for a few more days before making his argument as to why Babb should be released on bond.
The arrest yesterday (Tuesday) of an executive at the Eyak Alaska Native Corporation’s subsidiary EyakTek and two Army Corps of Engineers employees has some members of Congress clamoring for hearings, and has Alaska’s delegation worried about the fallout.
An employee of Alaska Native Corporation EyakTek was arrested today (Tuesday) for his alleged role in a major 20 million dollar bribery and kickback scheme.