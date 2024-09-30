-
The state and its three oil company partners - ExxonMobil, BP and ConocoPhillips -- voted unanimously late Thursday afternoon to continue work on the project, which aims to bring natural gas from the North Slope to the Kenai Peninsula for export.Download Audio
Gov. Bill Walker has pulled a controversial reserves tax from consideration during the legislature’s special session, after receiving assurances from the state’s partners in the Alaska LNG project that should any one company pull out, it would not withhold its gas from the project.
Lawmakers are heading to Juneau to discuss the Alaska LNG project - a so-called "gigaproject" with a price tag of $45-$65 billion. But if you're like a lot of Alaskans, you might be a little fuzzy on the details. So we break it down.Download Audio
Lawmakers have been expecting a special session on the state's proposed $55-billion gas pipeline project. But when Gov. Bill Walker called the session, it came with a surprise - a proposed tax on natural gas reserves held by the very companies the state is trying to partner with.
Soon after Alaska became a state, nearly 50 years ago, Exxon Mobil began buying leases at Pt. Thomson on the eastern side of the North Slope. Now, after a seven year legal battle with the state, they are starting to develop the area.
The first of several meetings with plaintiffs in the aftermath of last week's Supreme Court decision in the Exxon Valdez oil spill punitive damages case…
On Wednesday (Feb 27) the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in ExxonMobil's appeal of its punitive damage award from the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill…