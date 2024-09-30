-
The Port of Anchorage is the point of entry for 90 percent of all the consumer goods for the state of Alaska. It's been in the news a lot over the past few years -- mostly because of problems with an expansion project. But you may not have heard as much about the parts of the expansion that worked, and how they are changing the port.Download Audio
The Senate today began hearings on improvements and expansion of the ports and harbors around the state.
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb3aea0000Fully 90 percent of what we eat, drink, read and drive flows through the Port of Anchorage. And yet this gateway is 50 years old and vulnerable. A big quake could damage or destroy it. The fix has been flawed. Cost over runs and construction failures brought this retired Alaska shipper’s lament: “We’ve got a real mess on our hands.” Untangle it with host Kathleen McCoy and her guests Dr. Larry McCallister of the Army Corps of Engineers and Anchorage, Mayor Dan Sullivan on Hometown, Alaska..KSKA: Wednesday 12/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Sitka’s home-grown cruise company has wrapped up its first season. And it’s already planning to expand, with sailings to southern Southeast starting next year. Several other small lines also plan to increase capacity in 2012.