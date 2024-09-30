-
Meet Sara Athans, the new Executive Director at Anchorage Community Theatre, hear about her plans for the theatre and find out what's playing in a preview of next year's season this week on Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday, June 12, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
-
Meet Don Gomes, Anchorage Community Theatre's new Executive Director, as he lets Jean and Steve in on his view of the theatre and plans for the future. In addition, a nice thank you to Bill Cotton, outgoing Executive Director, for his years of excellent leadership and dedication to the theatre.KSKA: Friday 6/7 at 2:45pmListen Now