  • Exercised book jacket
    Outdoor Explorer
    An evolutionary look at exercise
    Eric Bork
    On this Outdoor Explorer, our guest is Daniel Lieberman, author of “Exercised: Why Something We Never Evolved to Do is Healthy and Rewarding.” Dr. Lieberman is a professor of human evolutionary biology at Harvard University. If you are familiar with the book “Born to Run,” you’ll recognize his name as one of the foundational researchers on humans and running.
  • Greg Matyas riding on the Knik Glacier on the Corvus FLT, named Fat Bike of the Year from three different industry publications, photo by Cheryl Matyas.
    Outdoor Explorer
    The evolution of the fat bike
    Eric Bork
    In this era of unpredictable snow, the fat bike has quickly become a standard part of Alaska winter life. Biking on snowwas recorded as early as the Klondike Gold Rush but it is only in the last 30 years that bikes specifically made for thesnow have been developed.