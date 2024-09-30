-
The arrival of an envelope containing white powder caused a shutdown in federal offices again on Friday. The federal building was evacuated after the envelope was opened in the federal court system office.
Downtown Unalaska and Dutch Harbor emptied out after a tsunami warning triggered an evacuation of the entire community to high ground.
Judge Orders Joe Miller to Pay Legal Fees from Election Challenge, U.S. House Rejects Cutting Funding to Offensive in Libya, Residents Return to Unalaska and Dutch Harbor After Tsunami Warning, Coast Guard Trains for More Arctic Traffic, and more...