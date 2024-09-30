-
The Anchorage Assembly passed a rewritten version of Anchorage's election law last night (1/14 Tues). But some other election issues went went to the Ethics Board for review.
-
The Matanuska Susitna Borough Assembly is looking at a bid to disband the Borough's ethics board, and a vote on the issue could come as early as Tuesday night. Some residents are concerned that the move could mean that major changes to the Borough's ethics code will be taken out of public view.
-
Fishery Safety Experts Unhappy with Program Cancellation, Update on Missing Talkeetna Woman, Teenage Girls Survive Drowning Accident on Tustumena Lake, Officials Investigate Marine Mammal Deaths Near Skagway, and more...