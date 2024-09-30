-
KSKA: Wednesday. June 7, 2017, @ 2 pm and 8 pm. If you could sit down and talk to Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, what's the question or opinion you'd most like to share? That's what Hometown Alaska offers you this week. Join us, and bring your questions and comments for the Mayor.LISTEN HERE
Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday in Anchorage to cast their votes for assembly seats, school board members and a number of ballot issues. Ellen Lockyer discusses what the outcome means for Anchorage on this week's Alaska Edition.
The 2015 Anchorage Mayoral Runoff program airs on Wednesday, April 29, at 7 p.m. on KAKM and KSKA. The race for Anchorage's next mayor has come down to Amy Demboski and Ethan Berkowitz. Tune in to watch the two candidates discuss major issues facing the city and what they plan to do if elected.