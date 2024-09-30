-
A group of Ester-area residents working to build a community library have approved a ultra energy-efficient design.
-
Dozens of Ester residents and many others gathered in the community west of Fairbanks recently as part of an effort to raise money to build a library there.
-
The case challenging the Alaska Redistricting Board re-map of legislative districts is slowly proceeding.
-
Salazar’s Third Visit to Alaska Focuses on Development Issues, States Offered Waivers From No Child Left Behind Bill, Rising Gold Price Good for Business In Alaska, Redistricting Challengers Will Present Case in January, and more...
-
July 25, 2011 - July 29, 2011Here are some stories you may have missed this week: Para-Cycle Race Under Way in Ester, Language Tool Teaches Tlingit Alphabet, ‘Open Projector Night’ Draws Filmmakers and Fans, Pioneers Make Innovative Use of Fish Waste, This Week on AK: Yard Sales
-
The Sadlers Alaska Challenge para-cycle race got under way in Ester, outside Fairbanks, Monday morning.
-
Two Bodies Found in Plane Wreckage Near Eaglecrest Ski Area, Four Rescued from Floatplane Crash in Cook Inlet, Survival Camp Teenagers Attacked by Bear, Village Public Safety Officer Shot in Napakiak, and more...