  • Pavlof in eruption as viewed from Cold Bay on the evening of November 12, 2014. (Photo courtesy Carol Damberg)
    News
    Tremors and Ash Seen at Pavlof Volcano
    Pavlof Volcano is awake again on the Alaska Peninsula. The Alaska Volcano Observatory reports that Pavlof, "has entered a new phase of eruptive activity.” Download Audio
  • News
    Commemorating the Katmai-Novarupta Eruption Centennial
    Kristin Spack
    One hundred years ago, the largest explosive volcanic eruption of the 20th century happened right here in Alaska. The Katmai-Novarupta explosion was 30 times bigger than the Mt. Saint Helens eruption in 1980 and bigger than all historic eruptions in Alaska combined. Hosted by Jennifer Canfield at KMXT - Kodiak,Commemorating the Katmai-Novarupta Eruption Centennial explores the story of the eruption with help from Katmai expert Judy Fierstein, and Kodiak residents reading historical accounts provided by the Baranov Museum.KSKA: Thursday 6/6 at 1:00 pm
  • News
    Cleveland Volcano Erupts
    Stephanie Joyce
    The long-forecast eruption of Cleveland Volcano has finally happened. The volcano sent up a 15,000 foot ash cloud at around 8 o'clock on Thursday morning.