One hundred years ago, the largest explosive volcanic eruption of the 20th century happened right here in Alaska. The Katmai-Novarupta explosion was 30 times bigger than the Mt. Saint Helens eruption in 1980 and bigger than all historic eruptions in Alaska combined. Hosted by Jennifer Canfield at KMXT - Kodiak,Commemorating the Katmai-Novarupta Eruption Centennial explores the story of the eruption with help from Katmai expert Judy Fierstein, and Kodiak residents reading historical accounts provided by the Baranov Museum.KSKA: Thursday 6/6 at 1:00 pm