Anchorage lags behind much of the nation in protecting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender citizens from discrimination, but does that mean they face more prejudice or have a harder life here? Our guests address the lgbt experience in Anchorage, the good as well as the bad. Join us and call in for an open discussion and honest questions about navigating sexual identity.KSKA: Wednesday 12/11 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now
The U.S. Supreme Court vacated a major provision of the landmark Voting Rights Act on Tuesday morning. The Court did not invalidate the entire law, and Alaska’s Congressional delegation has mixed reactions.Download Audio
The advocacy group One Anchorage turned over more than 13,000 signatures to Anchorage’s municipal clerk on Thursday. “One Anchorage” wants to put an equal rights initiative on the next city ballot which will ensure the same rights for gay, lesbian and transgender individuals that are now guaranteed for women and minorities.