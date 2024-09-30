Epidemiologist

Monday, July 25 at 2:00 pmAlaska is one of the few states participating in the emerging practice of Health Impact Assessments (HIAs), a combination of procedures and methods used to judge the potential effects of a program or practice on the health of a population. This week on Line One, state epidemiologists, Paul Anderson and Joe McLaughlin join host Dr. Thad Woodard to discuss how they're using HIA's to improve the health of Alaskans.

