The Environmental Protection Agency has issued updated standards for wood fired heaters. The EPA wood heating appliance emissions standards reduce smoke by two thirds compared to current levels set in 1988.Download Audio
Scores of rivers, creeks, and streams flow through Anchorage. People fish in them, play in them, and swim in them. But the city’s seemingly pristine watershed has a dirty secret: it’s largely contaminated with fecal bacteria.
A Kodiak seafood processor has been fined over $200,000 after pleading guilty to illegally dumping 40 pounds of ammonia into the city’s sewer system in 2011.
The Environmental Protection Agency today announced that they are using section 404 C of the Clean Water Act to halt development of the Pebble Mine in Southwest Alaska.
This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to two keynote speeches for this year's Alaska Forum on the Environment conference in Anchorage. In the first half of the show, hear Annie Leonard, author of "The Story of Stuff." Then Dennis McLerran from the Environmental Protection Agency talks about a variety of EPA projects happening right now in Alaska with the latest development in the Bristol Bay assessment.KSKA: Thursday 2/14 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pmNOTE: Addressing Alaskans moves to Tuesdays (same time) next week 2/19
In an effort to drastically reduce air pollution created by international shipping and cruise ships within 200 miles of the U.S. and Canadian coastlines, the Environmental Protection Agency put the North American Emissions Control Area (ECA) into effect this August. According to the EPA's Alaska Regional Administrator, Dennis McLerran, the ECA zone which mandates cleaner fuel will prevent "as many as 30,000 deaths in the country by the year 2030." He discussed how the ECA came to be, the projected health benefits and economic impacts to Alaska at his talk on "The EPA's Critical Role in Alaska," recorded Tuesday at the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce.KSKA: Thursday 11/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
An estimated 900 people packed the Wendy Williamson auditorium at UAA in Anchorage for a presentation and public comment on the draft assessment of the Bristol Bay watershed. The document is the Environmental Protection Agency's take on the impact that a large mine such as the Pebble Mine could have in Southwest Alaska. KSKA's Daysha Eaton was there and filed this report.
EPA Appeals Board Lets Air Quality Permit for Chukchi Drilling Go Through, but New GAO Study Says Government Still Not Adequately Prepared for Arctic Offshore SpillThe air quality permits for Shell Oil's Chukchi Sea drilling plans have passed muster with an appeals board of the Environmental Protection Agency. A…
Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency issued new, strict, regulations on mercury emissions from coal fired power plants.
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved an air quality permit for a Shell Oil drilling vessel and accompanying vessels that the company hopes to use in Arctic waters next year.