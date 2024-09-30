-
Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency issued new, strict, regulations on mercury emissions from coal fired power plants.
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved an air quality permit for a Shell Oil drilling vessel and accompanying vessels that the company hopes to use in Arctic waters next year.
Governor Sean Parnell is working to change what he sees as the direction of federal management of wetlands in the state.
The United States Navy has decided to go ahead with the sinking of two derelict ships per year as part of its annual summer exercises in the Gulf of Alaska.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released draft air quality permits necessary for exploratory drilling projects in Alaska's Arctic waters to proceed.
Fairbanks borough voters will consider a ballot proposition this fall aimed at reducing fine particulate pollution.
