Take a flight over the Mat-Su valley, the Anchorage Bowl, or the Kenai Peninsula and you may notice areas that were once evergreen, but have now turned a…
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we have an interview with one of the world’s top professional snowboarders, Jeremy Jones, who has made more than 50 films about his exploits in Alaska alone. But that’s not all Jeremy is about anymore. As he saw winter eroding, he has become an activist to do something about climate change, and recruited other top skiing and boarding pros to become activists as well.Thanks for listening!
Of more than a hundred scripts submitted to the 2018 Earth Matters on Stage (EMOS) New Play Competition, New York based playwright Crystal Skillman's Rain and Zoe Save the World was selected as the winning entry and is being produced by The University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre. This week on Stage Talk, director Ty Hewitt drops by to talk about EMOS as well as the play which follows two Seattle teenagers on an across the country motorcycle trip that results in them learning more about themselves than they ever anticipated. Rain and Zoe Save the World performs April 27-29 at the UAA Mainstage located in the UAA Fine Arts Building.Thanks for listening!
Monday, August 08, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Modern humans evolved 200,000 years ago yet our immediate environment hardly changed until the onset of the industrial revolution about 250 years ago. Daily our genes, our skin, our respiratory tract, our intestines, our brains are exposed to relatively new substances compared to exposures for 200,000 years. What are the effects on our health? LISTEN NOW
Every summer, biologists visit Alaska to count Steller sea lions. The western stock of the population has been in decline for nearly 40 years -- hitting a low in 2002. The count helps determine whether sea lions stay on the endangered species list, which puts costly restrictions on the commercial fishing fleet. Listen now
We know more about outer space than we do about the undersea environment of our own planet. This is especially true in the mysterious waters of the Aleutian Islands, where unknown creatures and plants are being discovered.KSKA: Tuesday, 1/24 @ 10:00am
Southeast tribal representatives met in Juneau last week to discuss environmental issues and programs.
One Borough Plans to Sue Over Redistricting, Others May Join, Legislators Pore through Gasline Report, Documentary Airs About Alaska’s Century-Old Schooners, Sutton Mine Continues Development During Renewal Process, and more...
Plaintiffs in the Exxon Valdez punitive damages case are reacting with sadness and disbelief to today's U.S. Supreme Court decision. The Court capped the…