-
Hometown Alaska: Hear how one Anchorage entrepreneur manages work and motherhood during the pandemicThe gig economy isn’t exactly a new income stream for individuals, but the paradigm shift of the market due to COVID and other factors have launched gig work and entrepreneurship into an undeniable macrolevel behemoth. One artist and businesswoman shares her story of how she established her brand to The Last Frontier and how we can support self-employed creatives.
-
This event brought together a number of Alaskan entrepreneurs to share ideas and their enthusiasm for trying new things. Each of the panelists for this panel discussion has tried their hand at a number of different projects and has great advice and insight for us all. LISTEN HERE