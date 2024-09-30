-
Fairbanks faces major costs to convert to natural gas for space heating. That was one of the messages from an Enstar gas official from Anchorage, in an address to the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.
-
Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.Download Audio…
-
Photo by Libby Casey, APRN - WashingtonSenator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) looks over archival materials with Librarian of Congress Dr. James Billington (left)…