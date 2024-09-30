endurance racing

Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
    KSKA: Thursday, Jan. 26, at 2:00 p.m. On the next Outdoor Explorer an interview with Lael Wilcox, whose life is one of Alaska's most remarkable stories of physical accomplishment. Wilcox left to see the world on her bike, and never stopped, becoming a top endurance racer without really planning to.
    KSKA: Thursday, Jan. 05, at 2:00 p.m.Biking is year round now, including bike racing. It's a phenomenon that started here in Alaska and now has spread over the world. Folks are fat bike racing all over the US and in Europe. On our next show, we're checking in on competition in our region.