The state governments of Alaska and Washington have jointly funded a study critical of federal measures to protect Steller Sea Lions in the Western Aleutians under the Endangered Species Act.
A federal judge is upholding a decision by government scientists that global warming is threatening the polar bear's survival.
For years, scientists have tried figuring out why the western stock of Steller sea lions has continued to decline. Now, a team of university researchers, commercial fishermen, and military contractors are testing a new way to monitor the endangered animals.
State Receives Record Number of Bids on Cook Inlet Lease Sale, Two Yakutat Men Drown After Boat Capsizes, Missing Musher’s Brother Speaks About Disappearance, Scientists Use Drones to Study Stellar Sea Lions, and more...