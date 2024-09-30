-
Some of the greatest challenges in health care arise during treatment for prolonged life-threatening illnesses and during care at the end of life. Palliative care assists patients and families in selecting the best treatment options that align with the goals of care. Please join Dr. Jay Butler and a panel of Alaska palliative care providers on Line One: Your Health Connection for a discussion of palliative care—what it is and what it is not?Thanks for listening!
Providence Hospice is trying something new with its goal of providing important information about Advance Health Care Directives: a play. Playwright Bryan Harnetiaux has written a trilogy of end-of-life plays and one of these plays, Dusk (currently performing in various venues around the Anchorage area) concerns Gil (played by local actor Bill Cotton) who is facing those final decisions with his family. Laced with humor and pathos, Dusk goes into the community rather than performs in a theatre. This week on Stage Talk, Providence Hospice Program Director Pat Dooley and Volunteer Coordinator Vanessa Salinas come by to discuss the play and its positive affect.KSKA: Friday, Nov. 13 at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
The Final Exit Network holds that mentally competent adults have a basic human right to end their lives under certain conditions. We will discuss this idea with the former medical director Dr. Larry Egbert on Line One: Your Health Connection.KSKA: Monday 4/16 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm