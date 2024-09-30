Monday, March 12, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. In his best selling book, Feeling Good, Psychiatrist Dr. David Burns highlights how our automatic negative thoughts, cultivated by years of practice, cause nearly all depressive episodes. How do we develop these automatic negative thoughts and how can we change our thinking to shift our internal dialogue, improve our self esteem, and increase motivation? On the next Line One: Your Health Connection, co-host, Prentiss Pemberton welcomes back Dr. David Burns for a more in depth look at specific strategies and techniques aimed at changing our thinking and improving our mood.LISTEN NOW

