Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and Anchorage therapist, Mandy Casurella, discuss an approach to parenting that focuses on identifying and validating a child’s feelings, so they can learn the critical skill of managing their emotions in a way that promotes self-awareness and self-regulation.Thanks for listening!
Monday, March 12, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. In his best selling book, Feeling Good, Psychiatrist Dr. David Burns highlights how our automatic negative thoughts, cultivated by years of practice, cause nearly all depressive episodes. How do we develop these automatic negative thoughts and how can we change our thinking to shift our internal dialogue, improve our self esteem, and increase motivation? On the next Line One: Your Health Connection, co-host, Prentiss Pemberton welcomes back Dr. David Burns for a more in depth look at specific strategies and techniques aimed at changing our thinking and improving our mood.LISTEN NOW
With the nation's birthday coming up this week, thoughts are turning to those who helped to keep this country free. A replica of the Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Wall has toured the state the last few weeks, and made a stop in Anchorage over the weekend.