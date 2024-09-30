-
Alaska’s attorney general has given the governor’s office until Feb. 20 to release the last of Sarah Palin’s emails from her time as governor.
-
These covered the first month of her term and were heavily redacted. The Governor's office says if more turn up they will release them with the next batch due - which would be from the time between when she ran for Vice President to when she resigned.
-
The public records expected to be released today by the governor's office in Alaska were among those requested in 2008 by news organizations including msnbc.com.Sarah Palin was governor of Alaska for 966 days. As of today, msnbc.com 's request for public records was pending for 997 days.Today msnbc.com is taking two steps to provide citizens of Alaska with a copy of their own records.
-
Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 Former-Governor Palin's emails are being released; what's happening on Palin's bus tour; housing discrimination for Alaska Natives; revitalizing an endangered language; special session cost the state nearly $1 million; authorities preparing to clear out homeless camps; reapportionment board nearly complete; program to improve rural children's diet with traditional foods; and more rescues of mountaineers.
-
Another lawmaker has stepped forward to provide Alaska citizens access to more than 24,000 pages of emails sent and received by Sarah Palin while she was governor.
-
Red Tape Over Palin Emails Irks State Legislators, Search Ends for Missing Talkeetna Woman, Federal Government Encourages Shellfish, Finfish Production, Snowy Owl Rehabilitated and Released in Barrow, and more...
-
When the state releases more than 24,000 pages of former Governor Sarah Palin’s emails Friday, some legislators plan to make copies available to the public.
-
Copies of Palin’s Emails Will Be Available to Public, British Ambassador Takes First Trip to Alaska, DOD releases IDs of soldiers killed in Afghanistan, Mountain Sickness Keeps Ranger Patrol Busy, and more...
-
An Anchorage judge on Wednesday declined to put an immediate stop on the governor's office from conducting public business on private e-mail accounts. A…