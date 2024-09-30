-
The missile-like object found on John Brown’s Beach in Sitka earlier this month is a dud. In fact, it’s not a missile at all, but rather a piece of aluminum pipe, most likely off the back of a commercial fishing boat.
Foreign Workers Fuel Bristol Bay’s Fish Processing Industry, Study Shows ‘Frankenfish’ Can Breed With Wild Salmon, Alaska Businessman Won’t be Charged in Florida, Pallada Arrives in Kodiak, and more...
An explosives team from Elmendorf Air Force Base traveled to the Southeast community of Kake last Thursday to examine an unexploded artillery shell.
State House Still Mulling Over Coastal Management Program, Hoonah Gets Federal Funds for Broadband Internet, ACS Goes ‘4G’Crash Near Beluga Lake Kills Pilot, and more...