Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ellen Lockyer

  • News
    What legislative decisions mean for small town AK
    Ellen Lockyer
    With the current budget bottleneck in the state legislature, there is both good and bad news for communities. Some bills that would have increased costs for local governments are on the shelf this session, while there is certainty that communities statewide will be receiving less revenue sharing. While lawmakers struggle to close the budget gap, most headlines are focused on the big picture. But what about the small screen? On this week's Alaska Edition we'll take a look at how the state's fiscal crisis is translating in small town Alaska. Listen Now:
  • Wikimedia Creative Commons
    News
    Alaska Grown!
    Ellen Lockyer
    This week the University of Alaska's annual sustainable agriculture conference brought together farmers, livestock producers and other major players in the agriculture community to discuss the future of the industry in Alaska. On this week's Alaska Edition, we'll look at some of the innovations in agriculture that have taken place in the state over the past few years as well as the opportunity for buying locally and food security throughout the state. Listen Now:
  • Reporter's roundtable update on energy
    News
    Reporter's roundtable: Energy in Alaska
    Ellen Lockyer
    Listen Now:On this week's Alaska Edition we discuss energy in Alaska, where bush residents have not seen prices drop for gasoline or diesel fuel, even though gas is a little more than $2 a gallon in Anchorage.
  • News
    The Coal Rush
    Ellen Lockyer
    Alaska's abundant coal resources are attracting world attention, especially in the Matanuska - Susitna Borough area, where rich deposits of bituminous coal have attracted development interests from as far away as Australia. But some Mat Su residents say that development will bring only environmental damage and disruption of a rural lifestyle. Others are anticipating high paying jobs. Join Ellen Lockyer for A Closer Look at coal mining in the Mat Su.Thursday 12/13 at 1:00 pm
  • News
    Outdoor Vendor Highlights "Alaska Made"
    Ellen Lockyer
    Anchorage's street vendors are a hardy lot. Despite a blustery, wet summer, they are showing up at outdoor markets rain or shine. One familiar face at…
  • News
    Earliest Matanuska Valley Residents Shrouded in Mystery
    Ellen Lockyer
    Somewhere North of what is now Trapper Creek, an ancient hunting party stopped for lunch. That was about 8,000 years ago, according to carbon dating on some of the artifacts that have been located at the site by archaeologists. The dig has yielded rudimentary stone tools, but, as yet, little information about the mysterious people who stopped there.
  • Photo by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage
    News
    Vietnam Vets' Wall Stirs Emotions
    Ellen Lockyer
    With the nation's birthday coming up this week, thoughts are turning to those who helped to keep this country free. A replica of the Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Wall has toured the state the last few weeks, and made a stop in Anchorage over the weekend.
  • News
    Monitoring Flood Threat on the Matanuska River
    Ellen Lockyer
    Matanuska Susitna Borough residents may be facing property damage from high waters on the Matanuska River. The Matanuska River crested on Friday,…
  • News
    City Cemetery Holds Hidden Gems
    Ellen Lockyer
    Anchorage's earliest founders are gone, but certainly not forgotten. Those who turned out for the annual Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery walk were not…
  • News
    New Cook Inlet Player To Spend $200 Million in AK
    Ellen Lockyer
    New player in Alaska, Hilcorp Energy, is a little know private company with big plans for Cook Inlet oil and gas production. And it may play a role in…
Load More