With the current budget bottleneck in the state legislature, there is both good and bad news for communities. Some bills that would have increased costs for local governments are on the shelf this session, while there is certainty that communities statewide will be receiving less revenue sharing. While lawmakers struggle to close the budget gap, most headlines are focused on the big picture. But what about the small screen? On this week's Alaska Edition we'll take a look at how the state's fiscal crisis is translating in small town Alaska. Listen Now:
This week the University of Alaska's annual sustainable agriculture conference brought together farmers, livestock producers and other major players in the agriculture community to discuss the future of the industry in Alaska. On this week's Alaska Edition, we'll look at some of the innovations in agriculture that have taken place in the state over the past few years as well as the opportunity for buying locally and food security throughout the state. Listen Now:
Listen Now:On this week's Alaska Edition we discuss energy in Alaska, where bush residents have not seen prices drop for gasoline or diesel fuel, even though gas is a little more than $2 a gallon in Anchorage.
Alaska's abundant coal resources are attracting world attention, especially in the Matanuska - Susitna Borough area, where rich deposits of bituminous coal have attracted development interests from as far away as Australia. But some Mat Su residents say that development will bring only environmental damage and disruption of a rural lifestyle. Others are anticipating high paying jobs. Join Ellen Lockyer for A Closer Look at coal mining in the Mat Su.Thursday 12/13 at 1:00 pm
Anchorage's street vendors are a hardy lot. Despite a blustery, wet summer, they are showing up at outdoor markets rain or shine. One familiar face at…
Somewhere North of what is now Trapper Creek, an ancient hunting party stopped for lunch. That was about 8,000 years ago, according to carbon dating on some of the artifacts that have been located at the site by archaeologists. The dig has yielded rudimentary stone tools, but, as yet, little information about the mysterious people who stopped there.
With the nation's birthday coming up this week, thoughts are turning to those who helped to keep this country free. A replica of the Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Wall has toured the state the last few weeks, and made a stop in Anchorage over the weekend.
Matanuska Susitna Borough residents may be facing property damage from high waters on the Matanuska River. The Matanuska River crested on Friday,…
Anchorage's earliest founders are gone, but certainly not forgotten. Those who turned out for the annual Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery walk were not…
New player in Alaska, Hilcorp Energy, is a little know private company with big plans for Cook Inlet oil and gas production. And it may play a role in…