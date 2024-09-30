elections2020tv

-
Republican Dan Sullivan, Alaska’s junior U.S. Senator for the last six years, is running for reelection. What does he think the most urgent needs are for the state and what are his plans for getting the work done in a fractured senate?
Al Gross is running for office for the first time. Here's why he thinks he belongs in the U.S. Senate | Alaska InsightContinuing our coverage of congressional races, we turn to the U.S. Senate candidates beginning with Independent candidate Al Gross. Gross is running for office for the first time and has some ideas about how to shake up Washington. What does he think he can bring to the table?
Alyse Galvin is taking on Alaska's longtime congressman. Here's why she thinks she'll win | Alaska InsightWe continue our coverage of the Congressional candidates for the upcoming November election with U.S. House candidate-Independent Alyse Galvin. Galvin has returned to the ticket for a second attempt to unseat Alaska's longtime congressman, Don Young.
Alaska Insight is kicking off four weeks of discussions with Alaska Congressional candidates with U.S. House incumbent Don Young. Congressman Young is seeking his 25th term in Alaska’s sole House seat.