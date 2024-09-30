elections2020

-
The major candidates in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race are making their last push for votes ahead of Tuesday’s election, with the campaigns calling Alaskans and knocking on doors and the candidates holding last-minute rallies and stops.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Saturday, Oct. 24.
Alaska, it's time to vote. Here are three ways you can vote on or before Nov. 3, 2020: early voting, absentee voting, or in-person voting. Below are links…
The Kodiak Chamber of Commerce’s U.S. Senate debate is the only Alaska political forum of its kind devoted exclusively to fisheries. And Saturday night’s showdown between U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and his challenger, Al Gross, had some heated exchanges.
What do you need to know about your voting options? How secure are the systems in place and what will the process be for counting ballots after November 3rd? State elections officials join us to clarify the voting process
The two candidates vying for Alaska's House seat will meet twice, but Alyse Galvin says Don Young declined four other events.
The No. 1 reason mailed ballots are not counted is that voters bungle the witness signature.
In the secretly-recorded"Pebble Tapes," the CEO of Pebble promised an investor firm support from the governor.
Sullivan he said he met with the nominee, who indicated that she was a strong defender of the Second Amendment.
Al Gross, an independent candidate for U.S. Senate, has touted the shooting in multiple campaign ads in his challenge to Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan. A GOP research apparently filed records requests with the state to find out whether Gross really shot the bear.