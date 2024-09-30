-
Tlingit elder and original Sealaska Native Corporation board member Clarence Jackson passed away Thursday at the age of 78. He’s being remembered for his contributions to the Native land claims movement, and for being an ambassador for Tlingit culture in both the business world and his personal life.
Renowned elder and Yup’ik culture bearer Maryann Sundown has passed away. The Scammon Bay elder died Wednesday night, surrounded by her family.
The Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation held a groundbreaking ceremony for a care facility in Bethel this week.
The subsistence litigation of Mentasta elder Katie John was back in court recently when a three-judge panel of the 9th circuit held hearings in Anchorage. John’s first case went to the U.S. Supreme court and established that congress intended through title 8 of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act or ANILCA to protect fish and game, including navigable waters of Alaska. After the rule making in that decision, the state of Alaska asked an en banc panel of the 9th circuit to review the case. The decision in favor of John was reaffirmed.
Inupaiq elder Caleb Pungowi is dead of cancer in Kotzebue. Pungowi was born in 1941 on Saint Lawrence Island and became a well-known ambassador for Native traditional knowledge in the scientific community.