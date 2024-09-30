Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • Clarence Jackson. Photo courtesy Sealaska Corporation.
    News
    Tlingit Elder Clarence Jackson Dies
    Casey Kelly
    Tlingit elder and original Sealaska Native Corporation board member Clarence Jackson passed away Thursday at the age of 78. He’s being remembered for his contributions to the Native land claims movement, and for being an ambassador for Tlingit culture in both the business world and his personal life.
  • News
    Yuraq Diva Maryann Sundown Dies
    Shane Iverson
    Renowned elder and Yup’ik culture bearer Maryann Sundown has passed away. The Scammon Bay elder died Wednesday night, surrounded by her family.
  • News
    Groundbreaking Celebrates New Home for Disabled Elderly
    Shane Iverson
    The Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation held a groundbreaking ceremony for a care facility in Bethel this week.
  • News
    Katie John Subsistence Litigation Back in Front of the 9th Circuit
    Lori Townsend
    The subsistence litigation of Mentasta elder Katie John was back in court recently when a three-judge panel of the 9th circuit held hearings in Anchorage. John’s first case went to the U.S. Supreme court and established that congress intended through title 8 of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act or ANILCA to protect fish and game, including navigable waters of Alaska. After the rule making in that decision, the state of Alaska asked an en banc panel of the 9th circuit to review the case. The decision in favor of John was reaffirmed.
  • News
    Well-Known Inupiaq Elder Passes Away
    Steve Heimel
    Inupaiq elder Caleb Pungowi is dead of cancer in Kotzebue. Pungowi was born in 1941 on Saint Lawrence Island and became a well-known ambassador for Native traditional knowledge in the scientific community.