  • A year after a dam was removed, this river near Anchorage is still waiting for water
    Nathaniel Herz
    The effort to remove the dam on the lower Eklutna River couldn’t succeed on its own because upstream, utilities divert the river into a hydroelectric power plant. Officials say it will take years before they decide whether to add more water that could help restore salmon.
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Catching up on Eklutna, ski prep & helping young girls
    Iris Vandenham
    This week we’re checking in with the outdoor community here in southcentral Alaska, which is all about getting ready for the coming winter and being involved in the positive stuff that so many of our neighbors do for one another. We’ll have segments on reviving fish runs in the Eklutna River, getting your skis ready for winter, and volunteering to help girls in Guatemala stay active through puberty. Thanks for listening!
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Iditarod doping, ski prep & the Eklutna dam
    KSKA: Thursday, Jan. 04, at 2:00 p.m. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we take a look at one of the biggest sports and outdoor stories in Alaska in the last year: the Iditarod drug doping scandal that hit the race in the fall, with a positive drug test and the surrounding controversy. We’ll also learn about getting your skis ready for the season, and about a big dam removal project in Anchorage, which was funded completely by donations.LISTEN HERE