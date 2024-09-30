-
Lori Townsend talks with School Board Member Dave Donley, and Alyse Galvin of Great Alaska Schools, to understand the scope of the Anchorage School District's $68 million budget gap, and what can be done to address it.
Rachel DeTemple wanted a better way to teach students Shakespeare that didn’t equate to period correct dentistry, so she put together a version of Hamlet that even the most Bard-hating reader could enjoy. That's why she released “Hamlet by William Shakespeare: The Know-it-All Version.”
With teachers relying on paper packets to monitor students progress, some fear that students are learning to dislike school.
The first tip for parents thrust into the role of homeschooling their kids: be kinder to yourself.
This June 9th through the 16th the twenty-sixth annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference will happen in Valdez, Alaska. Playwrights, actors, directors, and even a few fight choreographers will all spend a week exploring and celebrating new works as well as discovering new friends and reestablishing old ones. Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore joins Stage Talk this week via phone to talk about what will be happening this year.Thanks for listening!
Co-founders and directors of the Anchorage Chamber Music Festival (currently in residence at Alaska Pacific University) Christine Harada Liand Nathaniel Piercetake time from their busy teaching and performing schedule to drop by the studio to let us know about this exciting and relatively new music fest.KSKA: Friday, August 14, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
This week on Stage Talk we meet the new Executive Director of Alaska Theatre of Youth, Max Aronson. And along with Max, we talk with Amanda Boger, ATY's Musical Director and find out what's happening with this year's Summer Conservatory. ATY's Summer Conservatory Festival of Plays runs June 26th and 27th at UAA's Fine Arts Building Main Stage.KSKA: Friday, June 19, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
There's tension in Anchorage's middle schools because some teachers feel they're being treated unfairly. Elective teachers have less planning time, and they say it impacts their relationships with the students. Download Audio
A family tragedy inspired Mary Katzke to sell her house and belongings, take her 10-year-old Corrin out of school, and head off around the world with him. Now Mary and Corin are back, and they've produced a film and exhibit about their experiences called World School. They join us to talk about jumping off the deep end into the wide world. Listen NowKSKA: Wednesday 9/4 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm