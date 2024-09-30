-
onomic Development Corporation's 2022 economic forecast luncheon. AEDC president and CEO Bill Popp gives an update on how the Anchorage economy has changed since last year and presents the results of employment, housing and business reports.
Business owners, workers and communities reliant on tourism are facing another summer without cruise ships. Will the latest federal relief package be enough to keep them afloat until next season?
This talk and discussion features Dr. Alexander James, a professor of economics at the University of Alaska Anchorage. His presentation focuses on what is sometimes called “the paradox of plenty” and how resource-rich countries can often suffer from slow economic growth and other negative effects.Thanks for listening!
Join us for a panel discussion featuring representatives from various sectors of the business community discussing the ups and downs of the state’s economy and how we can fix it.Thanks for listening!
The United States and China are major trade partners, but current economic tensions between the two countries could have far-reaching affects. Erin Ennis, Senior Vice President of the US-China Business Council spoke at the Alaska World Affairs Council about what these trade issues might mean for Alaska. Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2 pm and 8 pm. We all know the economy is bad. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about how bad, how long it will last, and, perhaps most important, what to do about it. Instead of sitting around waiting for the oil price to rise or the legislature to find a fiscal solution, our guests have looked at Alaska's assets, our people, and how to get to a brighter future. LISTEN HERE
Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim Partners, Scott Minerd was recorded speaking on "Alaska's Place in the World Economy" at the Alaska World Affairs Council on March 2, 2012.
We must love the cities we live in if we want them to truly thrive economically and socially, according to For the Love of Cities author Peter Kageyama. So what exactly makes a city lovable? Listen to Peter Kageyam on Addressing Alaskans and find out as he talks about the importance of creativity and culture.KSKA: Thursday 3/1 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Outside forces – like the European debt crisis and turmoil in the Middle East – present both challenges and potential for Alaska’s economy.
Fully 90 percent of what we eat, drink, read and drive flows through the Port of Anchorage. And yet this gateway is 50 years old and vulnerable. A big quake could damage or destroy it. The fix has been flawed. Cost over runs and construction failures brought this retired Alaska shipper's lament: "We've got a real mess on our hands." Untangle it with host Kathleen McCoy and her guests Dr. Larry McCallister of the Army Corps of Engineers and Anchorage, Mayor Dan Sullivan on Hometown, Alaska..KSKA: Wednesday 12/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm