KSKA: Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 2pm. This week we’re hearing the 2018 Economic Forecast for Anchorage, presented by the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation.LISTEN HERE
"We're living through the greatest economic transformation in all of human history", Richard Florida, author of The Rise of the Creative Class told audience members at the AEDC Economic Forecast luncheon in January. "Every single human being is creative and your success turns on developing a community which harnesses the creativity of everyone." Recorded at the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage, listen to Richard Florida's keynote address this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Tuesday 3/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
"Alaska is the third most dependent on fluctuations in the global economy" Senior economist, Gary Schlossberg reported at the Statewide Economic Forecast Luncheon hosted by the World Trade Center of Alaska on January 15. Schlossberg describes what's changed for international and national economies going into 2013, followed by a Statewide Economic Review and 2013 Forecast presented by Pat Burden of Northern Economics this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 1/31 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
A record 1500 Alaskans attended the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation's annual economic forecast luncheon this year with keynote speaker Steve Forbes. Best known as the man behind Forbes Magazine, his talk focused on global and national economies and the effects and opportunities they represent for Alaska in the coming year. Listen to Forbes this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 2/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Anchorage- based Alaska Native Heritage Center has been awarded a three year grant through the federal Administration for Native Americans Social and Economic Development Strategies Program.
A state-sponsored economic development panel wants suggestions for creating new timber industry jobs.
The state is sending out nearly 650 thousand Permanent Fund Dividends today. Its the 30th dividend paid to Alaskans. In all that time, there have been very few studies on how Alaskans spend the extra cash and how that spending affects the state’s economy. But retailers say their sales around dividend time take a big jump.
Three years into the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, almost 1 in 10 Americans is out-of-work. In many parts of the country, the situation is even worse. On this special Labor Day edition of BackStory, the History Guys take on the history of joblessness, and explore what it's meant for previous generations of Americans.KSKA: Monday 9/5 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm