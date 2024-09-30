-
LISTEN: Exploring the fascinating (and sometimes restricted) wild areas on Anchorage's eastern borderOn the northeast side of Anchorage, at the base of the Chugach, is a heavily restricted area that requires a pass to enter. The residents of Scenic Foothills have long considered this area to be their playground, with access to trails and peaksand an abundance of charismatic wildlife.
-
Get to know your assembly candidates for East Anchorage in this highlight of RUNNING.
-
An East High School graduate is on her way to college at University of Alaska Anchorage. That transition is noteworthy because the student is a refugee, has two kids and barely spoke English when she started High School. Pang Thao attributes her success to a specialized counselor who recently lost her job because of school district budget cuts.Download Audio
-
An east Anchorage baby was shot in the head Sunday night after a gun was apparently accidentally discharged in an adjacent condominium apartment.