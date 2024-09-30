-
Rebroadcast: First of two parts on emergency preparedness. This week, how is the state of Alaska prepared? Next week: How should you, private citizen, prepare? Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Friday, February 16 at 2:45pm UAA Department of Theatre's Brian Cook started working on a collaborative project with students over a year ago to research the earthquake that devastated south central Alaska in 1964 with the purpose of creating a presentation that would explore this defining moment in Alaskan history. The result is Earthquake '64, a multidisciplinary performance that weaves personal stories, movement and music together into an exciting evening of theatre. Joining Brian today on Stage Talk are three of those student-collaborators, Adi Davis, Kaeli Meno and Paitton Reid. Earthquake '64 performs at the Fine Arts Center on the campus of UAA February 16-18.LISTEN HERE
On this week's Alaska Edition, we discuss emergency preparedness in the state.
It’s been just over a year since a 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Japan. The ensuing tsunami devastated Japan’s coastline and killed nearly 16,000 people. While Japan continues to recover from the disaster, debris has started to show up on U.S. shores.
It’s been nearly a year since an earthquake in Japan triggered a tsunami that devastated whole communities in that country’s Northwest area.
Earthquake Causes Tsumani Scare. Tanana Chiefs Conference Receives Suicide Grant. Sutton Coal Permit Up For Renewal. Gay and Lesbian Community Seeks Legal Protections. National Search Launched for ASD Superintendent. Potato Blight Surfaces in Palmer, Delta. Ferry Returns to Service. Sculptors Turn Stone Into Tradition
A major earthquake near the Aleutian Islands meant a rude awakening Friday morning but no damage for some Alaska residents.
Jane Lubchenco interrupted the meeting in Anchorage this morning to announce there had been an earthquake in Washington DC.
Downtown Unalaska and Dutch Harbor emptied out after a tsunami warning triggered an evacuation of the entire community to high ground.