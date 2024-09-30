-
Two Alaska Airlines pilots are being recognized for safely handling a jet last year after one of its engines exploded while taking off from Sitka.
A steady stream of king salmon moving up the Yukon River past Eagle in recent days, means Canadian border passage objectives will likely be met.
Seward Highway Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured; Shell Gets Conditional Drilling Approval; Congressional Deal Allows FAA Employees to Return from Furlough; Alaska Hit Hard by Debt Ceiling Agreement; and more...
It’s looking like escapement of Yukon River king salmon into Canada will not meet objectives. Alaska Department of Fish and Game Yukon River summer season manager Steve Hayes says Chinook passage measured near the Alaska Canada border at Eagle is below the season goal.
It’s the heart of the tourist season, but for one tiny Alaska community it’s not happening…again. Eagle, the gold rush city on the Alaska Canada border, is in its second summer of a tourism drought.
‘Gang of Six’ May Break Through Debt Ceiling Stalemate, Legislative Hearing Targets Government Waste, BP Continues Cleanup of Lisburne Drill Site Spill, 2012 Kuskokwim 300 Race Could be Called Off, and more...
