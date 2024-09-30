Dunleavy Recall

-
The decision by the five justices, with a partial dissent by Justice Craig Stowers, was announced in a two-page order Friday afternoon.
The justices expressed some skepticism toward the arguments made by both sides.
It may not be the most prominent item in the news cycle, but Gov. Mike Dunleavy is still facing a statewide recall.
Chief Justice Joel Bolger said he has made "public statements that could suggest a strong disagreement with the governor's conduct on some very fundamental issues affecting the judicial branch, conduct that forms part of the basis for the recall petition under consideration."
Signature gathering for the campaign to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy is about to begin.
The clerk for the Alaska Supreme Court responded on Wednesday to questions about Chief Justice Joel Bolger’s ability to be impartial over the proposed recall of Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
The organization opposing the recall campaign against Gov. Mike Dunleavy has told its lawyers to withdraw its appeal of the recall.
The group seeking to recall Alaska GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy can proceed with signature-gathering while an appeal of the campaign's legality plays out, the Alaska Supreme Court ruled Friday.
This legislative session, there are no major proposals being openly debated that would close the budget gap.
Anchorage Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth issued a stay that halts the organization Recall Dunleavy from gathering signatures to hold a recall election, pending a decision from the Alaska Supreme Court.